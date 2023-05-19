Insider Buying: Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) Insider Acquires A$248,253.89 in Stock

Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY – Get Rating) insider Otto Buttula acquired 683,895 shares of Rhythm Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,253.89 ($166,613.35).
Rhythm Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
About Rhythm Biosciences
See Also
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.