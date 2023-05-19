Insider Buying: Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) Insider Acquires A$248,253.89 in Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHYGet Rating) insider Otto Buttula acquired 683,895 shares of Rhythm Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,253.89 ($166,613.35).

Rhythm Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Rhythm Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Biosciences Limited, a transformative predictive cancer diagnostics technology company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in developing and commercializing medical diagnostics technology. It develops ColoSTAT, a blood test for the early detection of colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rhythm Biosciences (ASX:RHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.