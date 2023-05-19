Insider Buying: Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY) Insider Acquires A$248,253.89 in Stock

Rhythm Biosciences Limited (ASX:RHY – Get Rating) insider Otto Buttula acquired 683,895 shares of Rhythm Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,253.89 ($166,613.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Rhythm Biosciences Limited, a transformative predictive cancer diagnostics technology company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in developing and commercializing medical diagnostics technology. It develops ColoSTAT, a blood test for the early detection of colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

