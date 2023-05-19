Insider Buying: Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Insider Acquires 170,000 Shares of Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) insider Eli N. Glezer purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OMIC remained flat at $0.80 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 258,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.36, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 105.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 451,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,675,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 143,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

