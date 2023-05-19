Insider Buying: Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Buys $40,800.00 in Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

