Insider Buying: Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) CFO Acquires 2,740 Shares of Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) CFO R. Laduane Clifton bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $13,563.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R. Laduane Clifton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, R. Laduane Clifton acquired 1,725 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,158.75.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVRA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 149,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Stories

