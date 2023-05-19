Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AKAM stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $102.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

