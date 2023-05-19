Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells 426,868 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,202,848 shares in the company, valued at $237,124,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE AMC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,683,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,136,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 292,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 934,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 138,719 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

