Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Sells $501,109.75 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $306.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.83. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

