Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Director Sells $73,775.00 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Atlanticus stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

