Insider Selling: Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CEO Sells $1,353,799.00 in Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Avnet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avnet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

