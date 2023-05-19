Insider Selling: BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $4,809,746.72 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,939,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $4,809,746.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,287,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,033,543.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,252,677 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $3,044,005.11.
- On Friday, May 12th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 618,067 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $1,501,902.81.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,604,426 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $4,267,773.16.
BigBear.ai Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $345.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.81. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
