Insider Selling: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells 3,941 Shares of Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.98. 189,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

A number of analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.