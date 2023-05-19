Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gartner Stock Up 2.5 %

IT stock traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.31. The company had a trading volume of 619,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.15. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

