Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $57,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,170. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $29,863,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 2,533,293 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,130,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 1,605,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

