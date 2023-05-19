Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Vice Chairman Sells $167,424.80 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,317,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 788,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,220,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after buying an additional 316,368 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $6,926,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter.

