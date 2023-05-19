Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CAO Sells 1,237 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CAO Brian Gephart sold 1,237 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $13,458.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Magnite Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 1,661,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,859. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

