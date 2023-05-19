Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Sells $194,750.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,691.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ON24 Price Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $7.96 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 641.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

