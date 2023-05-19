Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells 10,852,049 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at $126,108,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 756,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $998.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSW. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Stories

