Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $58,973.42 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $58,973.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,925.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $674,400.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,445.40.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Outset Medical stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 64.71% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

