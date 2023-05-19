Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells 1,502 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

HD stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

