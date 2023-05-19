Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Sells 12,074 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.56. 1,373,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
