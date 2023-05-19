Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $27,801.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.9 %

VRSN stock opened at $225.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.81 and a 200-day moving average of $205.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $226.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

