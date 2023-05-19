Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $55,328.11 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,714.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $112.53 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $150.24. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $701.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

About World Acceptance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

