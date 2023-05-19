Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells 7,361 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $330,803.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,299 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $192,036.33.

Z traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,519. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

