Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Z traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 327.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 156.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

