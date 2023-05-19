Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 4,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.

Get Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,924,000.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

Read More

