Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 1,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IAUGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insurance Australia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.