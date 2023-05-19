Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,391 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

