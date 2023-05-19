Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,835,796.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 in the last 90 days. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

