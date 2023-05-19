Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,653 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

