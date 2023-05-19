Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA opened at $196.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

