Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 582,481 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,718,000 after acquiring an additional 263,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

