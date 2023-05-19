Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,045 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.58. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

