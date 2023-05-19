Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

Shares of EPAM opened at $238.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.08 and a 200-day moving average of $315.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

