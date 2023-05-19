Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of YUM opened at $138.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.