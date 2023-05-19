Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,053 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $279.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

