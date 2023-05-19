Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.14 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

