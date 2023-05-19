Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 157,931 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,931 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 170,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 869,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,268,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,322,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

