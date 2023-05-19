Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 19,813 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $213.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,015.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.35.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

