Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $57.17 Average PT from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.
