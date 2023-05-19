Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 628,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,225. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.