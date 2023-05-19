Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.56. 3,380,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $565.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

