InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,466.67.

Several analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

