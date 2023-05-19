International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.70. 2,627,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,840. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.