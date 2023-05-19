International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.58.

ICAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Monday, May 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

