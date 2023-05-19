International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $39.11. 246,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.02.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,494. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 466,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 593,683 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

