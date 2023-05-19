Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 993,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,389,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 398.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 103.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,978 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 408.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.