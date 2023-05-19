Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,845,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 471,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 140,944 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

