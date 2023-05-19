Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Investar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of Investar stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,924. Investar has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

Investar Announces Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Investar had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Investar

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,407 shares of company stock worth $120,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

See Also

