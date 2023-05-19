Investec Group (LON:INVP) Announces Dividend of GBX 17.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Investec Group Stock Performance
Shares of INVP opened at GBX 444.80 ($5.57) on Friday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 336.30 ($4.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 556.20 ($6.97). The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 444.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 485.82.
About Investec Group
