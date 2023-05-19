Investec Group (LON:INVP) Announces Dividend of GBX 17.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Shares of INVP opened at GBX 444.80 ($5.57) on Friday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 336.30 ($4.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 556.20 ($6.97). The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 444.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 485.82.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

