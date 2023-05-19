Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 18th (NMFC, NWE, OB, PANW, PEP, PLG, PLX, PRK, PRMW, QGEN)

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 18th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outbrain (NYSE:OB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

