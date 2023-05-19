Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 18th (NMFC, NWE, OB, PANW, PEP, PLG, PLX, PRK, PRMW, QGEN)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 18th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get New Mountain Finance Co alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Outbrain (NYSE:OB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.